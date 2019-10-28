Wellington Railway Station re-opens following evacuation
Monday, 28 October 2019, 12:07 pm
"Wellington Railway Station re-opens following
evacuation"
Wellington Railway Station has re-opened,
following an evacuation earlier this morning.
The
station was evacuated after a possible threat, made at
around 10.40am.
No items of concern have been
located.
We'd like to thank members of the public
for their patience and cooperation.
