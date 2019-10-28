Waitemata Police investigate Moire Park assault

"Waitemata Police investigate Moire Park assault"

Police are investigating the assault of a woman in Moire Park, West Harbour on Saturday 26 October 2019.

The victim was walking along Manutewhau Track, which forms part of the park, at about 6.30pm when she was assaulted by an unknown man.

Police have a two-fold appeal to the public following this incident.

“First, we want to hear from anyone who noticed a man in the Moire Park area that night that may have been acting suspiciously or wearing muddy clothing,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie.

“Secondly we would like to remind everyone out walking alone to take extra care and remain aware of their surroundings."

Anyone with information that can assist Waitemata Police with this investigation should contact Police on 105 and quote file number 191026/6803.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



ENDS

© Scoop Media

