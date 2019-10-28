Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Log Splitting Day puts the spring into Springboard

Monday, 28 October 2019
Youth-focused charity, Springboard, and family-owned equipment hire icon, Kennards Hire, teamed up again this week to get ahead of next year’s winter chill with Springboard’s annual log-splitting day.


This year, a crew of five from Kennards Hire bought along six hydraulic log-splitters and, with added strength from local police and the Springboard team, chipped in to split more than 60 cubic metres of wood.


Nigel Annear, Kennards Hire Auckland North Area Manager, said, “Over the past year, we’ve had quite a bit of involvement with Springboard and have seen the tangible, positive impact their programmes provide to at risk youth.”


“It’s inspiring to work alongside kids and volunteers to give them practical, hands-on skills on equipment safety and use.”


Last year, the day produced 65 cubic metres of split wood – nearly one quarter of the annual capacity done in just one day. This put Springboard ahead in their firewood production target by a month and kept them ahead of the game all year. This season, Springboard sold 6,000 bags of firewood through Mitre 10, which helped to fund the development of work and social skills in young people engaged in our youth justice programmes.


Dan Gray, Springboard General Manager, said, “The split day provides great momentum for the season ahead, and it’s great to see such a positive and productive vibe down in the back yard.”


Not only did the day get Springboard ahead of next year’s firewood stores, there was a team of youth running an in-house café as a part of their education programme. Burgers, fries and drinks were all on sale, with programme participants learning what it’s like to run a made-to-order café service along with business and financial acumen skills. The café made a $300 profit which will help the group finance their upcoming overnight camp.


Established in 2002, Springboard has gone from strength-to-strength. The charity, which was initially only able to support seven severely troubled youth, has now helped hundreds of teenagers and young people, earning itself the 2017 winner of the Philanthropy NZ People’s Choice: Community Change Maker of the Year award.

Their annual fundraiser at Ascension Wine Estate is coming up on Saturday, 16 November. To get involved visit springboard.org.nz

