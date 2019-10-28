Significant delays - Levin to Otaki southbound - Central
Monday, 28 October 2019, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Significant delays - Levin to Otaki southbound -
Central"
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible
due to congestion affecting the southbound lanes of State
Highway 1, between Levin and Otaki.
Traffic is moving, but
is slow.
Motorists who do need to travel through the area
should expect significant delays.
