"Significant delays - Levin to Otaki southbound - Central"

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible due to congestion affecting the southbound lanes of State Highway 1, between Levin and Otaki.

Traffic is moving, but is slow.

Motorists who do need to travel through the area should expect significant delays.

