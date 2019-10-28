Boil water notice lifted for Luggate

The boil water notice has now been lifted for the Luggate township water supply, near Wānaka.

QLDC Three Waters Contract Manager Andrew Strahan advised that this follows three consecutive negative sample tests for E. Coli.

“These negative sample tests indicate there is no requirement to continue the boil notice and residents can resume using their water as per usual,” said Mr Strahan.

“Thank you to the residents of Luggate for bearing with us during the precautionary boil notice period.”

