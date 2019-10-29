Nominations open for outdoor access champions

The Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa is calling for nominations of people and groups who champion public access to the outdoors. Nominations are open until 13 December 2019.

The Outdoor Access Champion Awards have been running since 2013. They recognise individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to public access to the outdoors. This might include building new tracks and trails, securing new legal access, or championing public rights of access.

"These awards thank some of New Zealand's amazing kaitiaki," said Ric Cullinane, Chief Executive of the Walking Access Commission. "They honour people who love the outdoors and want to share it with their community."

"Celebrate the champions in your local community - both individuals and groups - and nominate them for an award," says Ric Cullinane.

Anyone can make a nomination by completing the nomination form below.

2020 Outdoor Access Champion Awards Nomination Form

Last year’s award winners were:

- Barry Gibbon for his work leading the Waiuku Trails Project.

- Rayonier Matariki Forests for its work supporting the Pauanui-Tairua Trail.

- Gary Wilton for his work creating Waiheke Island’s comprehensive network of walking and biking tracks.

- The Mokihinui-Lyell Backcountry Trust for its work creating the 85km-long Old Ghost Road trail.





© Scoop Media

