Missing person, Lower Hutt

Lower Hutt Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing teenager.

Aretha Mason, 15, was reported missing on Friday.

She is described as 155cm tall and of thin build with wavy black hair.

See may be wearing tan or camouflage print pants, a black leather jacket, red high-top Converse sneakers and a cap.

Aretha has friends in Lower Hutt and Wainuiomata and may still be in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 191026/5016.





