29 October 2019

Temporary road for SH1 traffic at intersection project in Northland

Motorists driving on State Highway 1 south of Whangarei will be diverted on to a temporary road at the intersection with State Highway 15 (Loop Road) from Saturday 2 November.

The Loop Road Safety Improvements project has built a temporary road for state highway traffic in order to start construction of a new roundabout at the busy intersection.

About 19,000 vehicles pass through the intersection each day, with many logging and freight trucks turning right on to SH1 at Loop Road (SH15) to get to Northport.

Preparation for the traffic switch will start on Wednesday with the removal of barriers, asphalting of the tie in points and new road marking, says the NZ Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

“There will be periods of stop/go traffic control from Wednesday and potentially nightworks to move the barriers and ensure the temporary road is ready for state highway traffic on Saturday,” says Mr Thackwray.

The section of temporary road will have a speed limit of 30km/h and the rest of the works area will remain at 50km/h.

“Drivers are advised to not be distracted while driving past the work site and to keep to the temporary speed limits for the safety of our workers and other road users.”

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while we complete this significant project for Northland.

The Loop Road roundabout and improvements to the nearby Portland Road intersection with SH1 are due to be completed late- 2020.

For more on the Loop Road intersection, go to https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-loop-road-safety-improvements

