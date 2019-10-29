Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Join the hunt for Chilean Needle Grass

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Now’s the time of year when Council asks for your help to control the highly invasive pest plant, Chilean Needle Grass.

Marlborough District Council’s Senior Biosecurity Officer, Liam Falconer, says during Spring and Summer the needle grass flowers, which means it’s much easier to spot.

“Look out for its purple-tinged, spikey seed heads and its lime green colour. It is a sharp, angular grass, not soft or droopy like most other grasses,” Liam said.

“Over the next few months farmers and vineyard operators, along with Council staff and contractors, will be carrying out control work and compliance inspections in known infestation areas, but everyone can help by being aware of the risk posed by the grass and being alert to its presence.”

Council suggests that owners of lifestyle blocks, farms and vineyards check their property for infestations of Chilean Needle Grass and contact Council if they find any sign of the grass, as there is support available to control the plant in new areas.

“At this time of year the seeds can easily hitch a ride, especially if people are moving soil, machinery and stock. If you’re in an infested area it’s important to be aware of the risk and the regulations that apply.

“Chilean Needle Grass seeds spread easily as they cling to footwear and animal pelts. People walking in already affected areas can help ensure they’re not carrying seeds by checking their footwear and their dog’s coat,” he said.

If you think you’ve seen Chilean Needle Grass, please take a photo of it, record the location and email Council at: biosecurity@marlborough.govt.nz

There are helpful resources available on Council’s website, including a Smart Map with information on the status of the pest plant, where it has been found, photographs, and explanations of what can be done to deal with it. You can view the Smart Map here: https://bit.ly/31DEtRB

Chilean Needle Grass, a South American weed, was first discovered in Marlborough in the 1940s. It invades dryland pastures and can be carried on sheep’s wool, on machinery and in clothing. Its sharp seeds can penetrate animals causing blindness, deafness and abscesses in sheep.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 