$500k grant to support Clutha Gold Cycle Trail extension

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

The Clutha Gold Great Ride Cycle Trail extension has received another funding boost in the form of a $500,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust.

The Clutha Gold Trail is currently a 73km walking and cycling track that connects Lake Roxburgh to Lawrence. It is part of the network of 18 New Zealand Great Cycle Rides, offering a unique way to experience the stunning rural and riverside scenes of Central Otago’s Teviot Valley.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced in late May that the government through its Provincial Growth Fund would commit $6.5 million towards the Clutha Gold Great Ride Cycle Trail to further expand the 73km track to a total of 136km - from Lawrence to Waihola via Milton.

The grant from Otago Community Trust will go towards supporting this extension which will enhance the cycle trail offerings now available across Otago.

Otago Community Trust Chair Ross McRobie said the project could also help potentially complete a 440km loop through the Clutha, Central Otago and Dunedin City districts, by linking with the Central Otago Rail Trail and Roxburgh Gorge Great Rides, with the Taieri Gorge Railway.

“OCT sees this as a great investment for the region, we believe it will provide great economic and social opportunities for the people who live in the region especially those in the small towns where the trail will pass through”.

Otago Community Trust Chief Executive Barbara Bridger said she was proud to support the cycle trail project.

“The Clutha Gold Trail is a popular trail and I’m really looking forward to seeing this extension completed,” she said.

It is expected that construction of this extension of the trail will start later this year and will take three years to complete.

Other community projects supported in the Trust’s October grants round included a $30,000 grant to support the upgrade and roof replacement of the Wakari School swimming pool.

The Skeggs Foundation received a $20,300 grant to support the second round of their coach and official support programme. The funding enables a select number of Otago coaches and officials to grow and improve representative sport across Otago.

A $9,000 grant awarded to the Central Otago District Arts Trust will support the advancement of an Intercultural Public Arts Project for the Teviot Valley community and a $7,000 grant awarded to Our Hut Heritage Hub in Owaka will assist with creating a small walking track, as a memorial to the late Sir Truby King.

In total Otago Community Trust approved just over $725,000 to 30 organisations in October 2019.


