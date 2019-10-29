Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland cop takes on 3000km trail for charity

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A police officer will be switching his work boots for walking shoes as he prepares to take on a four-month-long journey from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise awareness for Bluelight.

Bluelight is a charity that works in partnership with the Police to deliver an extensive range of programmes and activities to help at-risk youth.

It aims to encourage better relations between Police, young people, their parents and the community.

Bluelight is celebrating its 35 year anniversary and Whangarei-based Police officer Constable Gary Hayes will be taking on the Te Araroa Trail for the occasion.

The trail spans 3000km and Constable Hayes will be joined by dozens of youth from Bluelight along the way, as well as his friend and former officer Alistair Todd.

They worked together at Kawakawa, then did a stint at the Whangarei Criminal Investigation Branch, before Alistair Todd left Police to complete a law degree.

“He’s a close friend of mine and the only one mad enough to come along the whole way,” Constable Hayes says.

They will also be joined by one of the Bluelight Youths, 16-year-old Tipene Parata, for part of the journey.

The Bay of Islands College student and aspiring Police officer wants to take on the walk to represent his district and hopes it will inspire others to have a can do attitude and drive to better themselves.

While the trio have been training for the long journey for several months, including running and hiking several times a week, Constable Hayes knows it won’t be an easy feat.

He’ll be away from home, his wife and two sons for more than four months and will face all kinds of challenges and changeable weather conditions along the way.

But for him, the cause will be worth every minute.

“I just want to help these kids realise that they are capable of doing anything they set their minds to.

They shouldn’t for one second doubt themselves, because if I can do it, they can too,” he says.

Over his more than six year career as Police officer Constable Hayes says he’s met some incredibly inspirational young people.

“Police work very closely with Bluelight to build bonds with youth in our community and some of these kids are working so hard against all odds.

Through this initiative they are turning into grounded self-motivated individuals and that is so moving and rewarding to see, you just need to look at young Tipene to see it.

He’s an incredible young man.”

Constable Hayes will be documenting his travels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gazandtoddydoteararoa.

His journey begins on November 1 walking 13km from Cape Reinga to Te Paki stream.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 