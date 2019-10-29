OMV NZ marine discharge consent granted with conditions

MEDIA RELEASE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019

OMV New Zealand marine discharge consent granted with conditions



An application by OMV New Zealand Limited (OMV NZ) for a non-notified marine discharge consent in the Taranaki Basin has been granted, subject to conditions.



Oil and gas company OMV NZ sought permission to undertake discharge activities associated with its already consented exploration and appraisal drilling programme at 11 well locations in five Petroleum Exploration Permit (PEP) areas in the Taranaki Basin.

The EPA concluded the overall effects of the proposed discharge activities on the marine environment off the Taranaki Basin will be negligible. The decision also notes that there will be negligible effects on human health.

Despite this, OMV NZ must comply with a number of conditions, outlined in the decision document, to ensure any adverse effects are appropriately managed. These include ensuring discharge activities do not exceed the maximum volume or mass per drill.

Other conditions, such as environmental monitoring, are covered by the consent issued for the exploration and appraisal drilling programme.

Read the full OMV NZ Decision (under OMV New Zealand limited)

ends

© Scoop Media

