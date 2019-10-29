Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thirty years of Hastings District Council commemorated

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

This weekend a special event is to be held commemorating 30 years since the 1989 amalgamation that resulted in the creation of the Hastings District Council.

Before November 1, 1989 there were 21 local bodies in Hawke’s Bay that under the local government reform of that year were merged into five councils: Wairoa District Council, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Hawke’s Bay historian Michael Fowler said it had already become clear in 1987 that some reform of local government would take place, and local authorities in Hawke’s Bay made submissions to the Local Government Commission setting out their preferences.

“The town of Clive, which was governed by the Hawke’s Bay County Council, wasn’t happy about the prospect of merging with Hastings City Council. Some feared that the recent reduction in a passenger bus subsidy that went through Clive could be an omen of things to come.

“Havelock North wanted to remain independent – fiercely so – fearing loss of its identity.

“The Hawke’s Bay County Council wanted to woo Havelock North, suggesting that the village could sit happily, retaining its own identity under the County Council’s wing.”

The Local Government Commission did consider creating one mega local authority for Hawke’s Bay, but Chair Brian Elwood noted significant past opposition to this would make it unwise to even contemplate, Mr Fowler said.

The new Hastings District Council would include Havelock North and eight of the ten old ridings (areas) of the former Hawke’s Bay County Council, and part of Taupo County as well.

“At the October 1989 elections, Jeremy Dwyer had a landslide victory of 17,000 votes, but must have doubted his decision at times to be Hastings District Council’s first Mayor.

“Havelock North was very unhappy after the merger and did not want the redundant mayoral chain to reside in Hastings.”

Mr Fowler said the goings-on in Havelock North were nothing compared to the so-called “rural revolt” facing the Hastings District Council over the next two years.

“Unhappy over rate increases and other issues, a group of rural ratepayers formed the Hawke’s Bay District Action Committee, and desired to break away from the council and form another local authority.


“An independent study found this would not create cost savings. In what was a very stressful time for Mayor Dwyer, he and his council were eventually able to work with this group to find solutions.

“Despite the initial fears, today it seems to many, even older ratepayers, that we knew no different.”

At the commemoration event, elected representatives from the time of the amalgamation will be in attendance to share their thoughts and experiences.

One of these invited guests, Megan Williams, was a new councillor and said that with the merging of Hastings City, Havelock North Borough and the county councils the initial focus was to make sure the district council’s thinking was inclusive.

“This must have been hard for councillors that had been on respective councils in the past but for me, being a new councillor, even though I was representing the urban area, my thoughts had to always be all inclusive.

“However, the rural sector at that time did not have the trust and confidence that the new council had their interests at heart and they subsequently complained virulently that the new structure was flawed.

“With the setting up of the Rural Community Board with district councillor representation and a suitable rating structure identifying rural and urban needs put in place, we soon proved to the rural community that we did have their interests at heart.”

The community is welcome to attend this event acknowledging a significant chapter of the Hastings district’s history.

It will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre on Sunday, November 3 at 2pm.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 