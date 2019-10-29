Kauri compliance high but locals their own worst enemy!

Auckland Council compliance officers were out in force over the weekend, patrolling “hot spots” across the region, watching for people breaking the rules around the use of closed tracks and thereby putting kauri at risk.

Fifteen people were trespassed for flouting the rules, up from seven at Easter weekend.

“Issuing trespass notices is not an option we take lightly. There are serious consequences for breaching a trespass order; we don’t want that; all we’re wanting is for people to do the right thing,” says Steve Pearce, Auckland Council’s Manager, Regulatory and Compliance.

“It’s disappointing; these people live in the area and understand the risks. They’ve climbed barriers and ignored signs to access closed areas – and that’s not on,” he adds.

