"Fatal crash, Otane, Hawke’s Bay"

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 7:51 pm
One person has died
following a single-vehicle crash on Tod Road, Otane, about
2:35pm.
A ute had gone off the road and rolled.
Diversions were in place, however the road has now
reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and Police is
making enquiries into the circumstances.
