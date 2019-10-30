Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A commitment to play gets PhD student elected to the Board

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: University of Auckland


WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019


A University of Auckland PhD student who campaigned on the need for a more playful city has been elected to the Waitematā Local Board in this year’s local body recent elections, winning the highest number of the votes on that board.

Alex Bonham could be described as an activist for urban play, an “art-ivist”, although it was only recently that she considered getting directly involved with local government.

She is studying her PhD through the School of Dance. She isn’t dancer, although she is a trained actor and theatre maker. She has a BA (Hons) in law and Masters in Drama and builds on both for her PhD topic, “How May a Playful Practice Co-produce the Playful City”.

Alex draws an analogy between the play in a theatrical context — a fixed structure which allows for interpretation by actors and directors — and the legislative framework of a city, which also allows for people to add to or recreate their urban environment.

Her aim (in both her thesis, and as Board member) is to find ways to encourage people to collectively create a more playful city, one that has spaces conducive to a variety of experiences, that allow for the possibility of human encounters and surprise.

For the last five years she been a guide with Auckland Free Walking Tours, in which she has used maps, storytelling, and a sense of drama, to evoke and promote the city as a place that is “layered, fluid, joyous, and risky”.

She continued to do so for her thesis which has involved ‘finding the city’ by walking through it, researching its stories, exploring it through our senses of smell, sound, texture et al. “It’s about drawing people's attention to the city, its geographies and histories and current dramas, its Works in Progress, its smells, its textures.

“When you spend time engaging in a place, learning how it works, how it came to be, how things change, and when you start making propositions for changes you find other people want the same things.

“So it wasn't an enormous step to consider standing for the local board of Waitematā. I’m taking a theatrical mindset to new urbanism with the goal to create an all age-friendly city that works for children, youth, parents, seniors, for people’s whole lives not just work lives,” she says.

Much of her thesis has involved creating maps that represent Auckland from different perspectives. She has also curated an exhibition opening at Auckland Central City Library, which runs until 13 November, called Auckland and the Meaningful Map.

The exhibition is a portrayal of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland as created by mapmakers with different perspectives, each creating distinctive and unique impressions of the same landscape.

Visitors to the exhibition can collaborate in the creative mapping resistance by drawing their own maps, adding their perspectives on the city, the places that allow for “chance encounters, thrills and adventures, safe havens, that glorious dreams that have made this city what it is”, says Alex.

We are all actors in the creation of the city, she says. “The PhD gives me the opportunity to adopt a phenomenological methodology to consider a playful aesthetic of leadership, as a way to shape the playful city,” she says.

“It is a terrific opportunity to have the chance to contribute to the planning of tangible urban frameworks from a position of political power, to give people more opportunities to participate in the life of the city both economically and recreationally.

“As we move to a city centre with fewer private gardens, people should know that they are allowed to enjoy and use shared spaces in ways that appeal to them. We need to think about joy and quality of life in our city. We have the right to play, she says. “Engaging in a playful practice has opened up my mind to myriad possibilities. Play is an ever-interesting line of research.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 