Serious Crash, Christchurch
Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash in Halswell,
Christchurch.
The crash, involving a car and a cyclist,
occurred on Springs Road about 8am.
The road is blocked
and diversions are in place.
Further information will be
released when it becomes
available.
