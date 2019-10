Appeal for information following fatal crash

Police investigating the fatal crash on Tod Rd, Otane, about 2.35pm today are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Police are also interested to hear from anyone who saw a blue Mazda ute on the road around the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should contact Detective Alex Simister by phoning 105.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





