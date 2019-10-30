Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bad weather advisory for Tongariro Alpine Crossing

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

29 October 2019


The Department of Conservation, (DOC) is implementing an advisory system for ‘bad weather days’ on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing this summer walking season.

From November 1st, 2019 until the end of the summer walking season, DOC will assess the weather and if necessary, apply a ‘Not Recommended Today’ advisory for the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Tongariro Public Safety Senior Ranger Theo Chapman says the advisory will support visitors to make informed and safe decisions before they attempt this challenging 19.4km hike.

“Many track users are not experienced hikers, misjudge how challenging the track is and are often not appropriately dressed or prepared for changeable alpine weather conditions.

“The advisory will be implemented alongside other initiatives aimed at ensuring our visitors are safe and have a great experience.

“The initiatives include enhanced pre-visit information, safety signage at key decision points and Kaitiaki Rangers assisting hikers on the track,” says Theo Chapman.

Signage will be posted at the start and end of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing track, electronic signs will be installed on highways at both road ends, and a notice will also be posted at the Tongariro National Park Visitor Centre.

The weather parameters are based on the Metservice forecast for Tongariro National Park at Red Crater. The advisory will be applied if any of the following parameters are forecast for 12:00 or 18:00:

Wind speed of 65 km per hour or greater between the time of 06:00am to 6:00pm
Wind speed of 50 km per hour or greater and precipitation of 10mm or more between 06:00am and 12:00pm, or 12:00pm and 06:00pm
Wind chill of minus 10 degrees Celsius or colder on a fine day
Wind chill of 0 degrees Celsius or colder with any amount of precipitation
Severe Weather Warning issued for Tongariro National Park
DOC will advise tourism operators and transport concessionaires of potential advisory days on Monday and Thursday each week. Operators will be expected to check daily if weather advisory parameters have been exceeded and advise their visitors accordingly.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 