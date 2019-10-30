Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire & Emergency release Independent Review of Tasman Fires

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 9:49 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has today released the Australasian Fire and Emergency Services Authorities Council (AFAC) Independent Operational Review of its management of last summer’s Tasman fires.

Speaking from Richmond Fire Station near Nelson, Deputy Chief Executive Raewyn Bleakley said Fire and Emergency NZ welcomed the independent review and fully accepted its findings.

"We commissioned the independent review because of the extent of the Tasman fires and the magnitude of our response. We are committed to using every opportunity to improve our fire management for the safety of the community and our firefighters," Raewyn Bleakley said.

"The review is constructive and timely for us as a new organisation. The establishment of Fire and Emergency NZ was the first critical step towards addressing the lessons from Port Hills. It brought together 40 separate organisations and 14,000 people, and since then we have been focused on how we can more effectively work with other organisations and agencies during wildfires and other emergency responses."

Fire and Emergency NZ National Commander and Deputy Chief Executive of Service Delivery, Kerry Gregory said, "It is pleasing the independent reviewers found Fire and Emergency New Zealand has taken lessons from the Port Hills fire and shown it was able to manage such an extreme and extensive incident working with our partner organisations.

"Since then we have streamlined our incident management systems, undertaken regular training exercises with partner agencies to ensure consistency, and learned to work together more effectively.

"New initiatives, such as our Local Advisory Committees, and customised local operational plans will be an integral part of helping us build stronger and more resilient communities and plan for their future needs.

"The next step is to develop an action plan which will identify how we can incorporate the Review findings into our work programmes. We expect to have that completed by the end of this year."

Fire and Emergency NZ will publish regular progress reports on that work from next year.

Background

On 5 February 2019 a fire started in Pigeon Valley near Nelson which went on to burn over 2300 Hectares including significant areas of pine plantation.

Civil Defence declared a state of emergency on 6 February. This was not lifted until 27 February.

It took local, regional and national resources to fight the Pigeon Valley fire. At its peak, Fire and Emergency NZ deployed 23 helicopters, 2 fixed wing aircraft, 23 heavy machines and more than 150 firefighters.

The fires cost Fire and Emergency NZ around $13 million.

Approximately 3000 people and 700 livestock and pets were evacuated.

At the same time, other fires broke out at Rabbit Island, Atawhai, Moutere Hill and Dovedale Hill.

These extra fires significantly added to the complexity fire managers already faced.

The AFAC Independent Operational Review was conducted on behalf of the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) by a team with broad and varied experience of structure fires, wildfire management and aviation operations in both Australia and New Zealand. They did extensive fieldwork and spoke to many people involved in the Tasman fires to write their report.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 