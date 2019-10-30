Sustainable living attracting interest



Public interest is growing in how to respond to environmental issues, in practical ways.

Registration rate at the Sustainable Living household education website is up by 70% since July (this financial year). The local-government-supported website is sustainableliving.org.nz

It was announced a month ago (ref.1) that access was to be free across New Zealand. Interest is being registered from all across the country, from the far North to Invercargill (live map, ref. 2)

“Sustainable Management Fund support from Ministry for the Environment has enabled this now nationwide service to give free access to the Future Living Skills publications, tackling lower carbon-living, waste minimisation and protecting water” says Rhys Taylor, coordinator of the Sustainable Living Education Trust. He says numbers are modest, but accelerating.

“During this summer we shall be working within member council areas to promote formation of study groups and tutored evening classes, using these tested community education materials. We are offering free training sessions for potential group leaders or tutors – details will be sent to all who have registered interest” says Taylor.

The Trust’s core support is annual subscriptions from member local councils (in 2019: Dunedin, Central Otago, Timaru, Christchurch, Waimakariri, Kaikoura, Marlborough, Masterton, Kapiti Coast, Upper Hutt, Hauraki, Thames Coromandel, MataMata-Piako and the Chatham Islands.) The Trust is also in discussion with additional councils for 2020.



References:

(1) Our 27 Sept 2019 media release – same day as School Strike for Climate Change - at The Trust’s info page at https://sustainableliving.org.nz/SLP/MediaInfo & includes link to Associate Minister for the Environment’s statement of support.

(2) Live map of registrations is at https://sustainableliving.org.nz/slp/councilregistrationmap The Trust’s information is reaching many new parts of the country beyond its initial base of member councils.

(3) facilitator and tutor training will begin in Marlborough and Christchurch, in response to invitations from those member councils. Christchurch City Council contact: Tony Moore (Sustainability Advisor); Marlborough District contact Annie McDonald (Education officer).



