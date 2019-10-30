Wairarapa joins kaupapa Māori Zero Waste initiative



A kaupapa Māori Zero Waste initiative seeks to eliminate rubbish on marae, in kura and kōhanga reo in the Wairarapa with the appointment of Sam Te Tau (Ngāti Kahungunu + Rangitāne) as a waste educator for the Para Kore programme.

“I am very excited to support marae, kōhanga reo, kura and community organisations in our rohe with this progressive kaupapa. Together we can do so much for our environment through waste minimisation. Our journey towards Zero Waste is all about looking after Papatūānuku. Sustainable and healthy living is a passion of mine, that I practice through ngā mahi maara (gardening) and hangarua (recycling)” says Sam Te Tau, kaiārahi for the Wairarapa.

“Para Kore, which means Zero Waste, is a call to action that aims to end the current take, make, and dispose mentality that we have now become accustomed to. In its simplest form it is kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and Papatūānuku. Across Aotearoa,close to 400 marae, kura, kōhanga reo and community organisations are already working towards Zero Waste. Now it is our turn in the Wairarapa to make a difference.”

Para Kore receives financial support from the Waste Minimisation Fund, which is administered by the Ministry for the Environment, the South Wairarapa Council, Carterton District Council, Masterton District Council and Kahungunu ki Wairarapa.

“The councils are extremely pleased that the Para Kore waste minimisation education programme is now available to marae, kōhanga, kura and community organisations in our districts” says Jo Dean, regional zero waste advisor for the three Wairarapa Councils.



