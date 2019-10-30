Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents support Eden Park to host T20

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Eden Park


A panel of independent commissioners have granted New Zealand’s national stadium resource consent to host a T20 match on January 26, 2020, following strong support from local residents and stakeholders.

It was announced today that the event has attained the green light after a submissions period, which achieved near 97% support from public submissions, and a subsequent hearing on October 9.

Eden Park would like to thank the residents who attended the hearing at Auckland Council and reasoned why the event should be held for Tāmaki Makaurau.

“It was pleasing to see a number of our local residents attend the hearing and speak about their connection with Eden Park. We’d also like to thank those who made a submission in support of this event.

"Cricket has been a staple at the Park since 1903 so it’s reassuring there is vast support in the community for our team to continue to deliver these unforgettable matches. We look forward to welcoming as many fans as possible through the gates, including those from Auckland's thriving multicultural community, to create a celebration of Indian sport, culture and cuisine next January,” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

The event is scheduled to align with India’s Republic Day and the Sunday of Auckland Anniversary weekend, with Monday being a public holiday. The match was subject to resource consent as the stadium currently cannot hold night-time fixtures on a Sunday. Eden Park has worked collaboratively with both New Zealand Cricket and Auckland Cricket to bring a weekend of Indian cricket to the city.

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White was delighted with the confirmation of a festival of cricket over Auckland Anniversary weekend.

“This is a great result for cricket and Eden Park,” he said.

“Having the BLACKCAPS play India on India Republic Day will be a huge attraction to our greater Auckland fanbase and we’re expecting strong public support for the fixture.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of cricket when the BLACKCAPS (v India) and the WHITE FERNS (v South Africa) can each play two games over four days at the same venue.”

Mr White said he wanted to thank and congratulate the Eden Park Trust for pursuing the initiative and successfully navigating the resource consent process.

“Everyone is a winner in this: Eden Park, cricket, and, not least, those fans in the greater Auckland region and even beyond - who now have the chance to be part of such a special occasion.”

The match between the BLACKCAPS and India will commence at 7.50pm and tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Eden Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 