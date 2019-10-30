Residents support Eden Park to host T20



A panel of independent commissioners have granted New Zealand’s national stadium resource consent to host a T20 match on January 26, 2020, following strong support from local residents and stakeholders.

It was announced today that the event has attained the green light after a submissions period, which achieved near 97% support from public submissions, and a subsequent hearing on October 9.

Eden Park would like to thank the residents who attended the hearing at Auckland Council and reasoned why the event should be held for Tāmaki Makaurau.

“It was pleasing to see a number of our local residents attend the hearing and speak about their connection with Eden Park. We’d also like to thank those who made a submission in support of this event.

"Cricket has been a staple at the Park since 1903 so it’s reassuring there is vast support in the community for our team to continue to deliver these unforgettable matches. We look forward to welcoming as many fans as possible through the gates, including those from Auckland's thriving multicultural community, to create a celebration of Indian sport, culture and cuisine next January,” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

The event is scheduled to align with India’s Republic Day and the Sunday of Auckland Anniversary weekend, with Monday being a public holiday. The match was subject to resource consent as the stadium currently cannot hold night-time fixtures on a Sunday. Eden Park has worked collaboratively with both New Zealand Cricket and Auckland Cricket to bring a weekend of Indian cricket to the city.

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White was delighted with the confirmation of a festival of cricket over Auckland Anniversary weekend.

“This is a great result for cricket and Eden Park,” he said.

“Having the BLACKCAPS play India on India Republic Day will be a huge attraction to our greater Auckland fanbase and we’re expecting strong public support for the fixture.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of cricket when the BLACKCAPS (v India) and the WHITE FERNS (v South Africa) can each play two games over four days at the same venue.”

Mr White said he wanted to thank and congratulate the Eden Park Trust for pursuing the initiative and successfully navigating the resource consent process.

“Everyone is a winner in this: Eden Park, cricket, and, not least, those fans in the greater Auckland region and even beyond - who now have the chance to be part of such a special occasion.”

The match between the BLACKCAPS and India will commence at 7.50pm and tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.



