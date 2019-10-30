Chamber congratulates new Greater Wellington Council Chair

Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulates Cr Daran Ponter on his unopposed election to Chair of the Greater Wellington Regional Council, says Chief Executive John Milford.

"We congratulate Cr Ponter on his new role as Chair of Greater Wellington, and we’re pleased to see his initial commitments include resolving the public transport challenges Wellingtonians have faced over the past year, as well as how to ensure our region is sustainable and resilient as a result of climate change.

"This is a refreshed council that now must move quickly to prove itself to the region. Most importantly, there is a real need for it to work with the city council constructively to deliver speedy outcomes.

"There is no question that the decisions local government make impact on businesses and their operating environment. When it comes to local government, our members continue to be concerned about the region’s transport infrastructure, rising costs of rates, and lack of leadership.

"There’s much to be addressed that can’t come soon enough."





