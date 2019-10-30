Waikato District Council Mayor and Councillors sworn in
Following elections earlier this month, the new Waikato District Council was sworn in at a ceremony in Ngaruawahia today.
Chief Executive Gavin Ion presided at a ceremony attended by family members to swear in re-elected mayor, Allan Sanson, and the councillors who will represent the district across 10 wards for the next three years.
Eleven councillors were re-elected and are joined on council by two new comers for the Hukanui-Waerenga and Onewhero-Te Akau wards.
Aksel Bech was appointed Deputy Mayor for the triennium.
The next Council meeting is at 1pm on Tuesday 12 November at Ngaruawahia.
The full list of Council members is:
Allan Sanson Waikato District Mayor
Aksel Bech Deputy Mayor and Councillor – Tamahere Ward
Jacqui Church Councillor – Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward
Janet Gibb Councillor – Ngaruawahia Ward
Stephanie Henderson Councillor – Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward
Shelley Lynch Councillor – Huntly Ward
Rob McGuire Councillor – Eureka Ward
Frank McInally Councillor – Huntly Ward
Carolyn Eyre Councillor – Onewhero-Te Akau Ward
Eugene Patterson Councillor – Ngaruawahia Ward
Jan Sedgwick Councillor – Whangamarino Ward
Noel Smith Councillor – Newcastle Ward
Lisa Thomson Councillor – Raglan Ward
Chris Woolerton Councillor – Hukanui-Waerenga Ward