"Have you seen RJ Thompson?"

Thirteen-year-old Raymond "RJ" Thompson has been missing since about 3pm, Monday 28 October.

He was last seen in Cromwell wearing grey pants, a black t-shirt and black/green slippers.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety.

If you've seen RJ at any time since Monday afternoon, please get in touch with Police immediately on 111.

Images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-rj-thompson

