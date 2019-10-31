Homicide investigation, Otautau, Southland

Inspector Mike Bowman, Area Commander, Southland:

Invercargill Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of an 8-year-old in Otautau, Southland, yesterday.

Two Otautau addresses are currently under Police guard.

Police are speaking to a number of witnesses in relation to the incident.

We wish to reassure members of the public this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to their safety.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 03 2110400 or 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





