New Zealand’s Vegan Pie Awards

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

We are delighted to announce the return of the Vegan Pie Awards for their second year. After the runaway success of last year's inaugural pie competition, we have another great selection of pie makers willing to put their vegan pies to the national taste test tomorrow.

More than 17 companies throughout the country have submitted over 65 pies for this year's competition. Established to acknowledge the current explosion in high quality vegan pie options offered by all types of New Zealand eateries, the event organised by the Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand will coincide with World Vegan Day on 1st November.

In a blind taste testing the judging panel will be awarding marks in the Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese, Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chicken, Vegetable, Café Boutique, Gluten Free and Fruit categories to find the best vegan pies and the ultimate Supreme Winner!

The judging panel comprises internationally recognised chef Gerrard O'Keefe (Hector's Restaurant, Heritage Hotels), as well as vegan actor and Shortland Street director Emmett Skilton (Auckward Love, The Almighty Johnsons) and Brad Jacobs, Co Director of The Coffee Club. Our special guest judge for the gluten free pie is Little Bird's Megan May, who founded the Unbakery and develops all their recipes. The event will be hosted at Auckland plant-based eatery The Butcher’s Son.

Vegan Society National Coordinator, Amanda Sorrenson says the event is devised to give the Kiwi dietary staple a modern makeover, better reflecting this country’s growing trend in choosing healthier, more sustainable, fairer food options.

“Plant-based pies are proving to be more and more popular as people cut down on their intake of animal products.”

For further details of the competition head to The Vegan Society website.


