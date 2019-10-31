New Zealand Somali Challenges and Solutions event

Somali Education and Development Trust, is excited to invite you on behalf of Somali Community in Auckland to our upcoming event, titled with - New Zealand Somali Challenges and Solutions, on Saturday 23 November 2019 at Wesley Community centre of 740 Sandringham Road Extn., 1041 Mount Roskill. at 3:20pm to 7:00pm.

The aim of this event is to bring different stakeholders, organizations and government reps and community together and address some challenging issues faced by people of a refugee background to NZ and in particular focus the Somali community- so that we can work a way of solving these issues.

this is also an opportunity to introduce ourselves of who we are, what we do for the community and who we work and collaborate with.

We are also excited to be joining us by members of New Zealand parliament such as

Michael Wood- MP for Labor, Golriz Ghahraman- MP for Greens and Priyanca Radhakrishnan MP for Labor.

And representation from New Zealand Police, Auckland council, ministry of Education, Puketapapa local board, Office of Ethnic communities, Auckland Sports, refugee sector, African communities, members of Muslim communities and the Somali community.

The event begins at 3:40pm and continues till 7:00pm





© Scoop Media

