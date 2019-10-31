XR members risk arrest to disrupt gas forum



Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi is today disrupting the New Zealand Gas Conference at Rydges Latimer Square. Over 50 people are gathered with flags and drums outside the hotel to disrupt 'business as usual' for the fossil fuel industry.

“Switching our energy to gas is like shuffling seats on the Titanic. Conferences like this are completely incompatible with the state of climate emergency declared by both the Christchurch City Council and Environment Canterbury." Says event spokesperson Grace Stainthorpe.

“New Zealand has such a wealth of potential for renewable energy and green-tech innovation and it’s clearly time to move on from 19thcentury fossil fuels such as coal and gas.” Says Christchurch City Councillor Sara Templeton.

The group will use non-violent civil disobedience to disrupt the conference, asserting that promoting and investing in fossil fuels such as gas delays and displaces clean energy projects. Some of the group are prepared to be arrested. OMV, who have plans to drill for oil in the Great South Basin, will be presenting at the conference.

“Our whole relationship with energy has to change in response to this climate crisis.”

says Stainthorpe.



On the 27th September, 170,000 kiwis attended the school strikes for action on the climate crisis.

"We are shocked and disappointed to see that Labour MP Megan Woods is opening the Gas Forum today, after she voicing her support at the school strikes. Our government are continuing to endorse expansion of the fossil fuel industry in the midst of a climate emergency." Says school strike student Rosie Fagg, from Cashmere high school.





