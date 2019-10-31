Sunrise celebrates 5th anniversary milestones



Sir Stephen Tindall came to Gisborne to officially launch The Sunrise Foundation (Sunrise) in October 2014. Sir Stephen, and the Tindall Foundation, are strong supporters of the community foundation model and have assisted with the establishment of 18 independent community foundations throughout New Zealand.

Sunrise is the community foundation for Tairawhiti-Gisborne (the area governed by Gisborne District Council). They are governed by a local voluntary board, are community-focused and are striving to build a permanent endowment fund which will benefit the local community, forever.

John Clarke, Sunrise Chair, says “we are thrilled with support we’ve had from the many people and organisations who have made donations, provided funding and sponsorship, and volunteered their time, to help Sunrise become the fastest growing community foundation in the country.”

“It is due to their generosity that we have been in a position to help so many local charities and community groups to do the important work they do for and in our community.”

Sunrise has just announced the grant recipients in their fifth funding round, which has seen them distribute $120,000 to local causes across the arts, education, environment, health, social services and sports communities throughout Tairawhiti-Gisborne.

Colin Christie, Sunrise Deputy Chair, says the team at Sunrise have got a lot to celebrate.

“Donations from locals have seen our endowments grow to $4.5 million, enabling us to grant a total of $310,000 to local community organisations during our first five years.”

“This far exceeds any expectations we had when we started and to be the fastest growing community foundation in New Zealand is a testament to the generosity of our small community.”

Sunrise is celebrating five fabulous years of generosity and giving in Tairawhiti-Gisborne at a sold out gala dinner celebration on Friday, 1st November.



© Scoop Media

