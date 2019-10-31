Police accepts IPCA findings



Please attribute to Inspector Sean Hansen, Hutt Valley Area Commander:

Police accepts the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report into a dog bite incident in Upper Hutt in August 2018.

The Authority found that an officer’s use of a Police dog on a man who was being arrested was legally justified because the officer believed the man posed a risk of serious injuries to his fellow officers.

The man was wanted by Police for an earlier serious assault and had a history of violent offending.

Police deal with fast-moving and ever-changing situations every day, and split-second decisions need to be made to keep the community and Police safe.

Every day our staff are committed to keeping the community safe and that was the priority for our staff during this incident.

