Theatre announcement “remarkable” partnership

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says today’s announcement of the Government’s support for the Waikato Regional Theatre project illustrates an “exciting era of partnership” for the city and wider region.

In Hamilton this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the Provincial Growth Fund will invest $12 million into a world-class 1300-seat theatre to be built on the old Hamilton Hotel site overlooking the Waikato River. The site is on Victoria St, in the heart of Hamilton’s hospitality district.

The project will see the construction of a $74M theatre, incorporating a large orchestra pit, fly tower, light well, public foyer and gathering space. Hamilton City Council has committed $25 million to the project.

Mayor Southgate says the Government’s support has been secured after a “rock solid regional commitment” to building the facility.

“Momentum Waikato has done a sensational job in leading this project and its efforts are to be applauded,” Mayor Southgate says.

“This project has been made possible because of a remarkable and very ‘Waikato’ partnership between Momentum, the private sector, other Waikato councils, Hamilton City Council and now the Government.

“If we work in partnership with others we can get bold, transformational projects like this one across the line.”

Mayor Southgate says the new theatre will create a central city cultural hub that would stimulate other projects and add greater vibrancy to the city.

“The regional theatre will also play a big role in strengthening Hamilton’s links to the Waikato River. I know that’s hugely important to our community and it’s important to me personally.”

“I’m delighted about today’s announcement. It’s wonderful for the whole region.”


