Update: Homicide investigation, Otautau, Southland

Inspector Mike Bowman, Area Commander, Southland:

Police have arrested and charged a person with murder in relation to the death of an 8-year-old in Otautau, Southland.

They will appear in the Invercargill Youth Court this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident at 10.30pm yesterday.

A forensic examination is ongoing at two Otautau addresses.

This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the child at this difficult time.

Police, along with Victim Support, will continue to support them and the tight-knit Otautau community throughout the investigation.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident and wish to reassure members of the public this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police cannot comment further.





