Overnight work on Waiho/Waiau bailey bridge, South Westland

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be installing temporary mesh on South Westland’s Waiho/Waiau bridge deck over the coming week to improve the skid resistance of the surface.

The work will take place overnight in order to reduce delays for daytime road users.

“Starting this Sunday night, 3 November, there will be 30-minute closures between 9pm and 6am to install the mesh,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for the Transport Agency on the West Coast. “We are aiming to complete the work by next Thursday, 7 November.”

The existing deck was installed when the bridge was rebuilt after the devastating flood which wiped out most of the old bailey bridge in March this year.

“It was not able to be sealed at that time as it was too wet, and it has now become smooth and slippery with the traffic travelling over it,” says Ms Whinham. “The mesh will add traction and restore the deck’s safety for the weeks ahead.”

A new and permanent deck will be installed later this summer when the weather is more settled.

