Masterton Police seek vehicle sightings

Masterton Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen a blue Mazda vehicle driving erratically about midday on Friday 25 October.

The vehicle was involved in a fleeing driver incident in the Lansdowne area, which was quickly abandoned due to the nature of driving.

Enquiries to date suggest two pedestrians crossing Opaki Road may have been almost hit by the vehicle.

Police would like to speak to them to ensure their wellbeing, as well as anyone else who may have seen the vehicle.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 191024/8994.





