Recount confirms election result for Dargaville

31 October 2019



A recount of election results for the second seat to represent Dargaville Ward on Kaipara District Council has confirmed Karen Joyce-Paki as councillor.

Candidate Brian McEwing requested the recount after narrowly losing out to Ms Joyce-Paki in the final election results. Following the vote count iterations used under the single transferable vote system, Mr McEwing received 452 votes to Ms Joyce-Paki’s 455.

The recount, which was carried out today in front of a District Court judge, gave Mr McEwing 453 votes and Ms Joyce-Paki 456.

Ms Joyce-Paki was sworn in as a councillor based on the final election result at the inaugural Council meeting on Friday 25 October.

Recount results are available at www.kaipara.govt.nz/council/local-elections.

