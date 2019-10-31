Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heart of the City is delighted that decency has prevailed

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

Heart of the City is delighted that human decency has prevailed today. People seriously impacted by CRL construction will have an opportunity to seek hardship support with the government’s announcement that approval in principle has been granted to establish a hardship fund.

“This has been very difficult for those impacted and I’d like to acknowledge the people who have shown their support and those who have bravely stood up to say they need help. It has been a long, hard road to get to this point. Sunny Kaushal has been a strong advocate for this group and we have also worked with the MP for Auckland Central Hon Nikki Kaye to raise the importance of this issue. We also appreciate that Mayor Phil Goff and Councillors have recognised the importance of this issue” says Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck.

“This is an unprecedented situation and with the delays and severe impacts caused, it is unfair for small businesses to bear the brunt of a large-scale, long-term project in this way. We looked at what happens in other countries and advocated for a hardship fund that is fair and transparent with clear criteria. It’s great news that a decision has now been made.”

“The next steps will be important. There has to be a speedy and efficient resolution for affected businesses and we look forward to hearing more detail to ensure fair and quick action.”

“Lessons must be learned. Future works need to take more care to mitigate the impact of construction on business. The planning of large-scale, long-term public projects must consider how business disruption will be addressed in advance of works beginning. It is heartening to see the intent is there for this to happen.”

