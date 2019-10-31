Mayor John Leggett announces Council line up

Re-elected Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has chosen Marlborough Sounds Ward Councillor, Nadine Taylor, as his deputy mayor.

Appointing Councillor Taylor as deputy was a logical decision, Mayor Leggett said.

“Nadine has excelled in her role as a Councillor in the last three years. We work well together and I’m confident she has the qualities to be outstanding in the role.”

The Council will retain the same committee structure as the previous term but the Environment Committee has been strengthened to reflect its important workload.

The Environment Committee will have a three member leadership team, chaired by the Mayor supported by Councillors David Oddie and Gerald Hope. Under the Environment Committee umbrella, the Resource Hearing subcommittee will be chaired by Councillor Oddie who will also be responsible for the climate change portfolio.

“Environmental management is at the heart of Council’s responsibilities and we have increasingly complex issues to consider. I want this committee to be strongly led and well supported because the work we are doing will determine Marlborough’s environmental reputation.”

Mayor Leggett said all councillors would be encouraged to take individual responsibility for leading their allocated portfolio areas.

“There is a real depth of expertise on this Council and I want to ensure we make the most of the skills that are on offer while also providing pathways for future leadership opportunities,” the Mayor said.

As well as her role as Deputy Mayor, Nadine Taylor will chair the Assets and Services Committee, overseeing the management of the Council’s big-budget assets and amenities infrastructure.

“Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick is to be deputy chair of this committee and I’m sure his experience will see him excel in this position,” said the Mayor.

Mark Peters, who will chair the Planning, Finance and Community Committee, has an excellent grasp of the financial management of Council’s operations, Mayor Leggett said.

“Planning, Finance and Community is a big committee and I have chosen Councillor David Croad as its deputy chair given his business and governance skill set.”

Councillor Peters has also been appointed to Council’s Audit and Risk Subcommittee.

“I have opted for proven experience with Council business and procedure in my choice of chairs but, overall, I want to see the subcommittees oversee much of the workload just as they did last term. I believe it is an efficient way of working. Allowing the subcommittees to sift through the issues and work closely with Council staff means we get good quality reports for the full committees to examine,” the Mayor said.

Attached is a list of Council’s committee structure. You can also find information about these appointments in the Council Meeting Agenda on Council’s website: https://bit.ly/2ox2tbC

