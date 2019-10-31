Final local election seat decided by coin toss

With the final Wakatipu Ward seat decided by lot (a coin toss), this year’s local election results are in for Mayor, Councillors and Wānaka Community Board. The successful candidates are:

Mayor – Jim Boult

Council – Craig (Ferg) Ferguson, Valerie Miller, Penny Clark, John MacDonald, Niki Gladding and Glyn Lewers in the Queenstown/Wakatipu Ward; Quentin Smith, Calum MacLeod and Niamh (Neeve) Shaw in the Wānaka Ward; and Heath Copland in Arrowtown.

Wānaka Community Board: Barry Bruce, Chris Hadfield, Ed Taylor and Jude Battson.

MAYORALTY

Boult, Jim: 6,175

Kiddle, Nick: 3,999

Angus, Al: 1,344

Informal: 8

Blank: 321

QUEENSTOWN-WAKATIPU WARD (6 vacancies)

Ferguson, Craig (Ferg): 3,497

Miller, Valerie: 3,116

Clark, Penny: 3,005

MacDonald, John: 2,833

Gladding, Niki: 2,346

Lewers, Glyn: 2,183

Mason, AJ: 2,183

Faul, Peter: 2,054

Glover, John: 2,021

Scannell, Grant: 1,373

Informal: 4

Blank: 127

WANAKA WARD (3 vacancies)

Smith, Quentin: 3,373

MacLeod, Calum: 2,663

Shaw, Niamh (Neeve): 2,522

Bruce, Barry: 1,970

Haworth, Lincoln: 1,797

Walthew, Cherilyn: 1,166

Informal: 20

Blank: 70

WANAKA COMMUNITY BOARD (4 vacancies)

Bruce, Barry: 2,899

Hadfield, Chris: 2,778

Battson, Jude: 2,601

Taylor, Ed: 2,556

Cocks, Lyal: 2,322

East, Barbara: 2,186

Informal: 1

Blank: 173

The voter return was 49.05%, being 11,522 votes.





