Final local election seat decided by coin toss
With the final Wakatipu Ward seat decided by lot (a coin toss), this year’s local election results are in for Mayor, Councillors and Wānaka Community Board. The successful candidates are:
Mayor – Jim Boult
Council – Craig (Ferg) Ferguson, Valerie Miller, Penny Clark, John MacDonald, Niki Gladding and Glyn Lewers in the Queenstown/Wakatipu Ward; Quentin Smith, Calum MacLeod and Niamh (Neeve) Shaw in the Wānaka Ward; and Heath Copland in Arrowtown.
Wānaka Community Board: Barry Bruce, Chris Hadfield, Ed Taylor and Jude Battson.
MAYORALTY
Boult, Jim: 6,175
Kiddle, Nick: 3,999
Angus, Al: 1,344
Informal: 8
Blank: 321
QUEENSTOWN-WAKATIPU WARD (6 vacancies)
Ferguson, Craig (Ferg): 3,497
Miller, Valerie: 3,116
Clark, Penny: 3,005
MacDonald, John: 2,833
Gladding, Niki: 2,346
Lewers, Glyn: 2,183
Mason, AJ: 2,183
Faul, Peter: 2,054
Glover, John: 2,021
Scannell, Grant: 1,373
Informal: 4
Blank: 127
WANAKA WARD (3 vacancies)
Smith, Quentin: 3,373
MacLeod, Calum: 2,663
Shaw, Niamh (Neeve): 2,522
Bruce, Barry: 1,970
Haworth, Lincoln: 1,797
Walthew, Cherilyn: 1,166
Informal: 20
Blank: 70
WANAKA COMMUNITY BOARD (4 vacancies)
Bruce, Barry: 2,899
Hadfield, Chris: 2,778
Battson, Jude: 2,601
Taylor, Ed: 2,556
Cocks, Lyal: 2,322
East, Barbara: 2,186
Informal: 1
Blank: 173
The voter return was 49.05%, being 11,522 votes.