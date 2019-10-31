New councillors sworn in at Upper Hutt City Council

The 2019 local body elections saw a change of three councillors at Upper Hutt. The Triennial meeting to swear in the new Council was held at Expressions Whirinaki on Wednesday 30 October at 3.00 pm.

The meeting included a welcome from representatives of Ōrongomai Marae, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Te Atiawa, and the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust. Council’s Māori Cultural Group also performed waiata at the event in support of the speakers.

Chief Executive Peter Kelly swore in Wayne Guppy for his 7th term as Mayor of Upper Hutt (8th term on Council). As part of the meeting, Mayor Guppy also appointed Councillor Hellen Swales as Deputy Mayor.

Councillors were sworn in alphabetically by declaration with Councillor Angela McLeod declaring in Te Reo.

Cr Dylan Bentley

Cr Chris Carson

Cr Blair Griffiths

Cr Paul Lambert

Cr Angela McLeod Cr Heather Newell

Cr Hellen Swales

Cr Steve Taylor

Cr Tracey Ultra

Cr Dave Wheeler

Council committee structure and membership will be decided at next week’s extraordinary Council meeting on Wednesday, 6 November.





