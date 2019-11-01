Good wood for a good price



The Regional Council are partnering with approved dry wood suppliers to give Hawke’s Bay locals $50 off a cord until January.

“We want to see more people prepared for next winter with dry wood, so we’re making it cheaper for locals to buy properly dried wood,” says Client Services Manager Mark Heaney. “People need to get in quick to get $50 off a cord by being the first 20 callers in November, December, and January.”

“Properly dried wood is more efficient, cheaper in the long term, and makes our air healthier to breathe, so with our discount it’s a win-win. If you buy Regional Council approved dry wood, you’ll know that the wood has been dried over two to three years and will have less than 25% moisture, which is what we’re looking for to make sure our fires are efficient.”

“The unhealthy smoke that we see in winter in the air is caused 87% of the time by domestic fires. We know there are some non-compliant fires that have yet to be replaced but even if the fire is compliant, trying to burn green or wet wood results in smoke that is an unhealthy nuisance. Where there’s smoke, there’s a fire that’s not burning efficiently so your money is going up in smoke rather than heating your home,” says Mr Heaney.

The Regional Council is committed to making Hawke’s Bay air cleaner and healthier and offers the Sustainable Homes programme with support to replace non-compliant wood burners across Hawke’s Bay to help fund warmer, drier and healthier homes. This Good Wood scheme, in partnership with approved dry wood sellers, is part of this programme.

Head to hbrc.govt.nz and search #goodwood to find out more.





Find out more

© Scoop Media

