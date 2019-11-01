Water conservation call for Renwick for next two weeks

The High Street water mains upgrade is continuing over the next two weeks in Renwick and means most residents may experience lower water pressure than normal.

Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says the Council is bringing the new bulk water main along High Street into service over the next fortnight.

“The new main is being installed and whilst we connect it up we have to re-direct water in a different direction around the town.”

“Residents are encouraged to conserve water during this time and be patient whilst this work is completed.”

Stephen says Marlborough Anniversary weekend temperatures are forecast to reach 31C on Sunday and 30C on Monday, which is likely to encourage water demand.

“If people can limit their use of water for non-essential purposes such as washing the car or filling the pool, and keep garden irrigation to a minimum, that will make a difference.”

“Once demand goes over 40 litres per second, everyone will notice a reduction in pressure. This will only happen if there is high demand due to garden irrigation.”





© Scoop Media

