Second stolen Police Glock recovered

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham:

The second of two Police-issued Glock pistols stolen during a serious incident in Gore on Wednesday 14 August has been recovered.

The first of the stolen Glocks was recovered soon after the incident.

The second firearm will be subject to a forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation team has worked tirelessly since the incident with the assistance of other Police districts and national workgroups.

Police would like to thank the community for their support throughout this investigation, which has been integral to achieving a safe and successful outcome.





