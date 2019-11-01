Safe and sensible use of fireworks urged

Hamilton residents are being urged to use seasonal fireworks in a safe and sensible way.

Fireworks are now on sale in the lead-up to Guy Fawkes – Tuesday, 5 November.

Peter McGregor, Hamilton City Council’s Environmental Health Manager, says the Council has key role in ensuring the community can enjoy fireworks safely and in a manner which does not agitate neighbours or scare pets.

“Guy Fawkes and fireworks are a tradition for many New Zealand families – and our message is people should enjoy them up until 10.30pm,” Mr McGregor says.

“We ask residents to respect their neighbours by not letting off fireworks late into the night – especially considering Wednesday is a work and school day. Fireworks are generally loud and can be disturbing so people do need to be considerate.”

Pet owners are urged to keep their animals inside and under close supervision, and people using fireworks should be aware of the risk they pose to nearby property.

Children should be closely supervised when fireworks are being used.

“All fireworks come with clear instructions, and they should be used by adults who’ve taken the time to read those,” Mr McGregor says.

“Alcohol and fireworks are not a good mix and we strongly urge residents to show some restraint and responsibility.”

Mr McGregor says residents should also have a bucket of water or hose handy if they’re using fireworks, as a safety precaution.

The Council’s Parks, Domains and Reserves Bylaw also prohibits the use of fireworks on public parks, unless express permission is granted by the Council.

