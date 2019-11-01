Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safe and sensible use of fireworks urged

Friday, 1 November 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton residents are being urged to use seasonal fireworks in a safe and sensible way.

Fireworks are now on sale in the lead-up to Guy Fawkes – Tuesday, 5 November.

Peter McGregor, Hamilton City Council’s Environmental Health Manager, says the Council has key role in ensuring the community can enjoy fireworks safely and in a manner which does not agitate neighbours or scare pets.

“Guy Fawkes and fireworks are a tradition for many New Zealand families – and our message is people should enjoy them up until 10.30pm,” Mr McGregor says.

“We ask residents to respect their neighbours by not letting off fireworks late into the night – especially considering Wednesday is a work and school day. Fireworks are generally loud and can be disturbing so people do need to be considerate.”

Pet owners are urged to keep their animals inside and under close supervision, and people using fireworks should be aware of the risk they pose to nearby property.

Children should be closely supervised when fireworks are being used.

“All fireworks come with clear instructions, and they should be used by adults who’ve taken the time to read those,” Mr McGregor says.

“Alcohol and fireworks are not a good mix and we strongly urge residents to show some restraint and responsibility.”

Mr McGregor says residents should also have a bucket of water or hose handy if they’re using fireworks, as a safety precaution.

The Council’s Parks, Domains and Reserves Bylaw also prohibits the use of fireworks on public parks, unless express permission is granted by the Council.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 