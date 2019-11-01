Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fund to support minority groups inclusion through sport

Friday, 1 November 2019, 11:52 am
Press Release: The Christchurch Foundation

1 November 2019

Fund to support minority groups inclusion through sport launched.

The Christchurch Foundation is launching a Sports Inclusivity Fund. Its purpose is to fund initiatives that support inclusion of ethnic minorities in sport in Canterbury.

New Zealand Cricket, and their event partners, have generously gifted the gate takings of today’s T20 game between the Black Caps and England to this fund.

Following the March 15 terror attacks, Canterbury’s sporting communities, particularly cricket and football, were devastated. Members, family and friends were suddenly gone, were injured or were facing overwhelming long-term emotional pain.

Sport Canterbury, Sport New Zealand, the Christchurch City Council and ChristchurchNZ wanted to do something to support. They, like The Christchurch Foundation, saw an opportunity to use sport as a vehicle to help increase the inclusion of ethnic minorities within Christchurch’s communities. Football and cricket, sports played and enjoyed globally by diverse ethnicities, appeared a logical place to start.

“We’ve all teamed together to create sporting initiatives that facilitate sustainable, long-term benefits for our Muslim communities and for other minority groups within our region,” said Christchurch Foundation CE, Amy Carter.

“Today’s generosity is incredible, and we are extremely thankful to have received such a large donation as the founding gift. We look forward to working with Sport Canterbury, Sport New Zealand, the Christchurch City Council, and the sports codes themselves to create a movement of inclusion, fun and comradery on fields and sports grounds.

The Christchurch Foundation would also like to acknowledge the support of the Canterbury Cricket, The Canterbury Cricket Trust and VBase.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the fund can do so at christchurchfoundation.org.nz.

Ends


