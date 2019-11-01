Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Second Quality of Life Survey now open

Friday, 1 November 2019, 11:59 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The second annual Quality of Life survey has opened for community feedback today at: https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/qol. Open to all members of the community aged 18 and over, the survey will be open until 5.00pm on 1 December 2019.

This survey provides an opportunity to gain a snapshot into what life is like in the district, what the community loves about living here, and what aspects need attention.

QLDC Senior Policy and Performance Advisor Katherine Davies developed the survey again this year in conjunction with independent researchers, Versus Research, and various social services partners.

“This approach was applied so the questions asked will be useful in determining if the big issues highlighted in the 2018 survey have improved over the last year. It should also help Council and social services organisations develop better public services and specific actions,” said Mrs Davies.

For the 2019 survey, the questions focus on the four aspects of community wellbeing - social, economic, environmental and cultural. Many of the same questions as the 2018 survey have been included so progress can be tracked year on year.

Last year’s data highlighted key issues for our community such as a need to take climate action, provide more active transport options, and address a shortfall in maternity and healthcare.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen advised the survey has been a useful tool for planning, identifying priority issues and projects, and ensuring the right conversations are being had with the right people.

“We had a considerable uptake for the survey last year and expect to see similar numbers again. To ensure the data is truly representative of our diverse local population though, I encourage all parts of our community to take part.”

“For some people, life is exceptional while it can be a real struggle for others. This survey provides an opportunity for everyone to ensure their voice is heard on all issues of our community, particularly those who don’t attend Council meetings, feel comfortable speaking up at forums or workshops, or provide feedback in other ways,” he added.


