Exceptional Talent From Young Music Scholars At Town Hall

This Saturday, (November 2nd), Rangi Year 7 music scholar Polly Lee, and Year 9 music scholar for 2020 Chloe Jiang, (currently Year 8 at The Cathedral Grammar School), are soloists with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Last Night of the Proms concert, in the Christchurch Town Hall starting at 7.30pm.

Polly and Chloe will join the CSO playing the piano duet solo in three movements from Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals – Aquarium, Fossils, and the very well-known The Swan.

Director of Music at Rangi Ruru, Janet Kingsbury says both students very accomplished pianists and violinists.

“The fact that these young women are playing alongside much older musicians, is a clear indication of the high calibre of some of our current and future music students,” she says. “All credit to them, their talent, and their incredible focus and drive. We wish Polly and Chloe the very best for this exciting opportunity and know that they will do well.”

This will be Polly’s third performance as a soloist with the CSO; on two previous occasions she has been a violin soloist.

Polly and Chloe are piano students of Christchurch pianists and teachers Melanie Lina and Michael Endres.

Tickets are available here www.rangiruru.school.nz

CSO Presents: Last Night of the Proms

Christchurch Town Hall, 86 Kilmore St, Christchurch

Saturday 2 November 2019 7:30pm – 10:00pm

