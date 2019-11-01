Kapiti Food Fair getting ready for big day of foodie heaven

The Kapiti Food Fair closed for vendor registration back in August. “We are now working on the Site Map and whew it’s a big job with our footprint increasing this year to 250+ sites. 35% of sites are local Kapiti folk cooking and packaging what they do best. We are going to colour code local vendors on the Site Map this year as we think visitors will like that. The Liquor Zone, with craft beers, distilleries, liquors, ports, wines and cider has taken an exciting leap of growth this year and we also have an Italian Zone organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce based in Wellington,” says Fair owners Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg.

Nicky Sinden, affectionately known as the ‘The Fishing Chick’ and host of ‘TradeZone Addicted to Fishing’ is getting excited about coming to Kapiti. While she is here, Coastguard Kapiti will take her for a cruise in their new boat so she can see the beauty of the Kapiti coastline, check out the Marine Reserve and hear about important Maori history and legends, including Te Rauparaha. Nicky is aware we want her to return to Kapiti with her crew to film an episode for her TV show on Prime each Saturday at 5pm.

On Friday 29 November we are inviting anyone who loves to fish recreationally or professionally to meet Nicky in person. We will be serving-up an arrival drink, fish n chips and a delicious Paekakariki Pops treat before Nicky speaks about her chosen career in a male dominated industry. She will demonstrate fish scaling, gutting and filleting before cooking over the BBQ. Head over to Eventbrite to book your ticket to this fun night out for the whole family >> https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/meet-mangawhais-siren-of-the-seas-nicky-sinden-aka-the-fishing-chick-tickets-68666951701

Behind the scenes there is much activity while we roll out our marketing campaign and work with our Volunteer crew particularly in relation to our waste plan to divert up to 80% of waste from landfill this year. This involves working directly with vendors to guide them on using compostable and recyclable packaging. Post Fair we will be working with Kapiti Coast District Council to identify an area within the Mazengarb Reserve to plant a community orchard for us to observe and align their growth with that of the Fair.

Two stages will be rocking out continuous performance on the Beach FM Stage and the ZEAL Stage. All entertainers are locked in and ready to create a fun and vibrant atmosphere for visitors to enjoy a day out with family and friends. Buskers from Colossal will be performing during the day to add to the festive atmosphere. The PartyPerfect Celebrity Guest Kitchen will showcase Nicky Sinden and talented local chefs demonstrating their own special hero dishes.

The Tuatara Bar will be serving drinks all day from 10am to 4.30pm (last serve at 4pm) and kids are allowed in as long as they are with a parent or guardian. BYO food is encouraged.

The Fair promises a super tasty day out with good friends, good times and good food at Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast on Saturday 30 November from 10am to 4pm. Past fair sites have exhibited everything from sweet treats to delectable preserves to enjoy on toast or with cheese. The meat-eater in your life will delight in the range of pies, salamis, and sausages on offer, while lovers of seafood won’t be able to go past the fresh offerings. It is also the place to go for the latest in kitchen gadgets and must have foodie equipment. From chopping boards to platters, tangines, to reusable bags, there’s something here to tantalise every kind of cook. And that’s not all! Look out for recipe books, health products, and pet foods too. 2019 will be no exception to this so make sure you head-on down to the home of the Fair at Mazengarb Reserve for a day of delights, surprises and treats.

Vendors are categorised as either ready to eat, which features the “United Nations” of food trucks and gazebos serving hot and cold offerings, packaged food to take home or for gifts and non-edible, which includes everything from catering equipment and kitchen gadgets and the Liquor Zone.

Don’t forget you can also board the free Kapiti Kruzer shuttle bus which loops from the Paraparaumu Railway Station to the Reserve throughout the day on the hour.

Keep an eye on our website visitor info page https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/visitors/visitor-info and Facebook event and for all the details https://www.facebook.com/events/126540528233270/

The Kapiti Food Fair is Kapiti’s largest annual event that has vendors flocking too from all over New Zealand to engage with 20,000+ visitors. It is proudly Sponsored by: Air New Zealand, Bayleys Real Estate Wellington, BCE Catering Equipment, Flightdec, Kapiti Business Projects, Kapiti News, Koakoa Limoncello, PartyPerfect Catering, Pope & Co Mortgages, SignCraft Kapiti, The Hits 92.7 and Tuatara Brewing; and is privately owned and operated in partnership by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg.

