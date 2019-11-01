Rejuvenation work to continue for Arthur Porter Dr

Rejuvenation work will soon start on a key road in Hamilton’s industrial northern precinct to make it fit for purpose.

Starting Monday 4 November, the works on Arthur Porter Dr will take around four weeks to complete, dependent on weather.

The affected section of road runs from Clem Newby Rd and continues through to Te Kowhai Rd East, up to Tasman Rd.

“The work will be completed in two stages,” says Jason Harrison, Unit Manager for Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation team.

“During stage one, we will close Arthur Porter Dr to through traffic, as this will allow for the excavation and reconstructing of the road to be completed as quickly as possible,” he says.

“There will be some disruption to road users during the work period, and we are working closely with the businesses affected by the closure of this road to ensure access for them continues. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

It is expected that the road will only be closed for up to two weeks of the four-week work period, with the second stage of work taking place along Te Kowhai Rd East to Tasman Rd.

While the road is closed, a detour will be in place via Chalmers Rd and Tasman Rd. Footpaths will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists to access.

“This work is necessary to maintain the city’s assets and we will be working to ensure it is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible,” says Mr Harrison.

The project is being managed by Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Alliance. The first phase of rejuvenation work on Arthur Porter Dr was completed in February this year and covered the section from Wairere Dr to Chalmers Rd.





